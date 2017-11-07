Catawba Goes Disney

There is a feeling of pride that projects from the Catawba community when one of our own lands a successful job post-graduation. For two Catawba graduates, Steven Porter and Lilyanne Lee, their degrees of Integrated Marketing Communications have contributed to opportunities of a lifetime working for Disney in Orlando, Florida.

Porter grew up in Concord, North Carolina in a household that stressed the importance of academics, placed emphasis on positive study habits and a strong work ethic. This led him to be a stand out candidate with Disney which has put him in the position of being a frontline worker for Parking Operations in Hollywood Studios. Although Disney is said to be, “the most magical place on earth”, Steven is having a difficult time parting from his family, friends, and North Carolina weather. Regarding advice to Catawba students looking for a job he said, “Happiness first, money second. If you are doing something for the money then you are doing it for the wrong reason.” Porter said in a self-reflecting interview, “I have mixed feelings about continuing to work for Disney.” He is thankful for the opportunity and experience, but is not sure if he will continue his career with Disney or explore another field, either in marketing or advertising, closer to home whenever his contract ends.

Lee is works in Pandora attractions, which is a brand-new land in Disney. She quotes, “I love my job! Being able to impact people’s lives daily in a positive way is so rewarding.” Lee is far away from her home in Mebane, North Carolina, but it is not as difficult to be away as she expected because she is surrounded by a fantastic group of people at Disney that are making this a positive experience. Lee plans to continue her path with Disney once her program ends and wants to explore different positions in the company before settling down. She credits Catawba’s faculty, staff and career service members for assisting her in the process of landing a job with Disney. When asked to give advice to students looking for jobs Lee said, “Don’t wait! Get yourself out there as soon as possible and take advantage of all the help that Catawba offers. Fair Catawba, my Catawba!”

The unity developed through Catawba students and alumni establishes a support system to last a lifetime. We are proud to call Steven and Lilly our fellow Indians and we look forward to seeing where their journeys continue.