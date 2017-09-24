Chasing Her Destiny





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Catawba Junior Destiny Stone is working to make her dreams come true. During her three years here, she has debuted three singles: Colorblind, Gemini, and Have Your Way. In addition, she has also released an album entitled “Journey” last spring. Her music can be found on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Play. “As I have been working over the past two months, Journey talks about different stages of my life as a Christian, young woman and as an artist learning to love myself “, Stone said. Students and teachers at Catawba appreciate this young talents unique voice and its power that has made a difference on campus.

Colorblind, a song Stone wrote in high school about racial equality, launched a movement that resonated with students in late September of 2016 after the riots in Charlotte took place. Students gathered in silence outside the Canon Student Center wearing all black to remember victims of gun violence. Stone began to sing Colorblind and students, teachers,and even Catawba’s President, Brian Lewis joined together in song. After the protest, the movement continued and Colorblind T-shirts and laptop stickers were sold on Amazon. Students and teachers on campus were seen sporting gear from Stone. Stone credits the song for taking her career to new heights and still feels a sense of amazement when people tell her how they have connected with that song.

The Popular Music major hails from Holly Springs, Mississippi, just off the border of Southern Tennessee. Stone is a sophomore that chose Catawba because of its small family-like atmosphere and because our music program is one of the few that offer the popular music major. Stone has been singing since she was a little girl and writing music at the early age of seven. She would continue to explore her love for music at age eight when she mastered playing the piano. “I specifically remember a talent show I was in at summer camp and I played my original song Grandma that received a standing ovation by the crowd, my mother looking around and everyone was crying,” Stone said. At that moment, Destiny decided that music was her gift.

Stone expressed that she is strongly influenced by soul artists Indie Arie, Jill Scott and Erkyah Badu. She relates the most to Arie, who she feels shares some of the same social views as herself.

Jalil Pack is a Communications major who also happens to be a drummer at Catawba. He first played the drums with Stone last semester. “She is one of those people who knows what to do with her music, and playing with her I have found that she has a gift of bringing people together,” Pack explained. He describes her vocals as afrocentric, smooth and stimulating. “Every song that she does she performs it like it’s her last time performing it, Catawba has a true gem,” Pack commented.

This fall, many are anxious about what is next for Destiny Stone. “ I have written music over the summer that I can hopefully perform this semester,” Stone added. Be on the lookout for Destiny Stone this year as she continues to spread love and spirituality through her music. Every semester artists in the music department have shows called Artist Development Programs (ADP) in Hoke Hall on campus. Be sure to attend Destiny Stone’s show.