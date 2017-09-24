Ketner Renovations to Improve College Experience

Slideshow • 4 Photos Veronica Leasure Ketner Business Center: On the outside, looking in.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

One of the newest academic buildings on campus, Ketner Hall, is beginning to show some age after its 1987 original construction. There were several issues such as lifting and broken floor tiles, a leaking roof, and peeling paint. As you enter Ketner Hall this semester, you will see that some of these problems have been worked on over the summer.

Thanks to a grant provided by the Cannon Foundation, a philanthropic organization founded by the Cannon family, Catawba College was able to make several renovations to the building. The college is a named recipient of the trust, meaning that every year, the school is able to apply for a grant to make some kind of renovation to the campus. Generally, the funds are used for dormitories.

“We utilize the gift of the trust to go as far as we can,” project administrator Frannie Taylor said.

Considering that no significant renovations had been made to Ketner Hall since it was built, faculty and staff realized that it was time to make some upgrades and much needed changes to the business hub. There is a lot to be done, so the renovations will come in stages, according to Taylor.

The first stage of the project, completed over the summer, focused mostly on common areas and hallways. The wooden flooring, which was previously in all entranceways and common areas, was incorrectly installed during the original construction in 1987. The tile has been replaced with carpet tile- 24 inch carpet squares with rubber backing. The carpet that is already in classrooms and offices will be replaced at a later date. Another renovation that occurred during the summer was the cleaning of all stained woodwork, including, but not limited to, handrails and baseboards. Doors and trims were also repainted, as well as the walls in the entranceways and common areas.

“The renovations will without a doubt make Ketner Hall a more upbeat and lively place to be,” Dean Jay Abraham said. “It will make our facility a better place to learn and work in.”

A problem that has existed for a while is the leaking roof, which Taylor says is being looked into. Once the issue is examined, the project coordinators will have better insight. According to Taylor, the roof drains will be reviewed to see if any blockage exists. The main challenge arises when the area sees a significant amount of rainfall. During standard rain conditions, the issue is not as severe.

One change that will take place over a longer period of time is the replacement of all regular light bulbs to new LED light bulbs. Although the project began over the summer, the project will extend into the school year. The change will allow for electrical efficiency throughout the building. The lightbulb project was funded by an anonymous donor.

“We want the building to have a level of professionalism,” Taylor said. “We want people to walk in and be excited about their business classes.”

There are still several renovations that need to be made, but as you go to class this Fall, take some time and appreciate the improvements that have been made in an effort to enhance your college experience.

