The Cat-U Takeover: Catawba’s New Radio Source





As diverse and connected as the Catawba community is, it would make sense to have something as influential and different as a radio show; one that not only shows support to those who do great things on our campus, but shows others outside of our community what we can essentially offer.

Jeremiah Moss, 21, a senior from Culpeper, VA, and Jalil Pack, 20, a junior from Charlotte, NC, both have the dreams of becoming significant broadcasting personalities in their futures. When presented with the idea of having a campus radio show, both questioned what the concept would surround. Giving fact that both have a Musical background, they mainly wanted to cover the entire spectrum of what makes Catawba unique- that includes music, sports, English, multiple clubs, and organizations, etc. Overall, both want this show to relate to every student on campus, something that everyone can enjoy and partake. The title being “The Cat-U Takeover” refers to a new beginning of broadcasting and displaying the talents they possess, and giving credit to those who continue to put forth their best efforts, and give Catawba the recognition it deserves.

The show will be in full effect later this semester. Students, professors, parents, etc., can tune into the broadcast through the TuneIn Radio app on their cellphones. Once downloaded, the next thing to do is type in Memories 1280 WSAT, to tune in (no pun intended). Let’s see what these gentlemen do, in hopes to increase the already good standing of Catawba College.