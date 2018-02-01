President’s Award for Community and Success

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The President’s Award for Community Service is designed to recognize and celebrate the work done by so many of Catawba College’s friends and colleagues that help to make the community a better place.

The President’s Award for Community Service is given annually to a member of the Catawba College campus community; faculty, staff, and students are all considered. They just have to be people who have performed significant service to our local Rowan-Salisbury community.

President Brien Lewis, President of Catawba College, has the honor of giving this award to the deserving person. “We simply wanted to have a way to recognize members of the campus community who provide outstanding service, beyond the campus, to our host community.”

This award had been given for almost five years now in hopes that it will inspire others. Once the award is presented, a donation in the winner’s honor is given to the charity of their choice. The award recipient is selected through nominations from the entire campus community and the final selection will be made by the President of the college.

The award winner will be announced by President Brien Lewis at the Awards Convocation on April 20th, 2018. “The nomination process is very simple actually. Members of Catawba College will send me emails of a staff member or student and briefly describe the nature of service they have rendered and the organization(s) they have served.”