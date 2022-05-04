10 Tips for Acing Your Finals!

It’s that time of the year again, and don’t we all want to finish strong? Here is a list of 10 study tips to help you come out on top!

1.GO TO CLASS

Attend all class sessions, pay close attention to the lectures, and take notes in a way that makes sense to you. The goal is to be able to understand your notes when you review them later.

2. Study with Classmates

In addition to making friends, forming study groups in each of your classes is a valuable and enjoyable way to review for tests. As you and friends work together, you guys can help each other develop good study habits, increase collaboration on group projects, and boost confidence. When working together, you and a partner can compare notes, that way you can both identify mistakes you may have made and correct them.

3. Take Advantage of Office Hours

If you are struggling to understand a concept or topic, your professors can help. Stopping by during their office during office hours, or emailing questions to your professor, will give you an advantage for understanding class content, writing better essays, and more! In this process, you will also be able to create a relationship with your instructor that could lead to a valuable mentorship, as well as recommendations and networking opportunities!

4. Create Flashcards

One of the top study tips for college students includes rewriting important facts, concepts, and definitions on flashcards. Flashcards also allow you to quiz yourself without the help of others.

Digital flashcards such as Quizlet and other study apps are another way to organize and review the material!

5. Find a Good Study Spot

Some people like the complete silence of a library setting, while others like the stimulation of a busy café. Some students prefer sitting at their desks to study, others like a study spot outside in the sun. As you try to search for a spot, keep in mind that the best study environment for you is the one that feels most productive, so try out a few places to see which works best.

6. Switch It Up

Taking too much time on one subject can make you lose your concentration. One of the most important study tips for college exams is to change topics every 30 minutes or so, that way you can prevent learning fatigue. Once you have given your brain a break, then you should revisit challenging topics.

7. Read and Review—Early and Often

Going over new ideas a day after class will help increase retention and comprehension—so make time each evening for a quick review. Break chapters into sections and review the material at the end of each one before moving on. Make notes by summarizing the critical aspects of the reading so you can easily review them without having to reread entire chapters. Bookmark difficult sections to revisit later.

8. Stay Organized

Scheduling class meetings, homework, assignments, projects, and study sessions is crucial to staying organized. Use a planner to keep track of deadlines, dates, and times so you do not forget anything important. Check your class syllabus for key dates and plan out the time for a study schedule that works for you.

9. Visualize the Material

Focus on the most important parts of your class notes by condensing the material and underlining or highlighting key words and concepts. If you don’t enjoy writing your notes, Try recreating them into charts, diagrams, mind maps, or outlines to create visuals that can help you make sense of more difficult concepts.

10. Find a Tutor

Tutors are available on most college campuses and typically consist of fellow students who specialize in, or excel at, a given topic. If you are a student at a Catawba, talk to your Academic Advisor about our special tutoring services that are offered. THEY ARE HERE TO HELP! Tutors are available in all subjects, and can often be built around your schedule.

May these tips guide you in the right direction, and feel free to share any tips we left out in the comments! Good luck on all of your exams!