Book Reviews with Mary – For Fans of Fantasy

Image courtesy of Amazon

“Mageborn” is the first in what seems to be a thrilling upcoming series by Jessica Thorn called the “Hollow King.” Released in August 2021, Mageborn tells the gripping story of a military woman named Grace and her collaboration with the mysterious prince Bastien. Together, they navigate through plots against the prince and his upcoming ascension to power, as well as uncover deep betrayals by those who Bastien felt he was closest to. The story is set in a wonderfully detailed city, which the author brings to life with captivating imagery that makes the reader feel as though they are right in the middle of the action. And with the addition of the “mageborn,” the people born with magical powers, the action scenes are that much more riveting. The twists and turns in this latest work from Thorn left me on the edge of my seat the whole time I was reading it, and I can’t wait for the next book in the series!