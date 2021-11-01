Dorm Approved Meals with Mary: Baked Potatoes to Satisfy Your Inner Couch Potato!

In this edition of Dorm Approved Meals with Mary, I’m going to share my favorite dorm go to, the microwaveable baked potato. It’s super easy, and super delicious! Potatoes are filled with fiber, which is beneficial for both your cholesterol and blood sugar, so they’re a great snack! All you need is a microwave safe dish, all your favorite fixins’ for baked potatoes, and some plastic wrap!

First, remember to wash and dry your potato to remove any dirt and/or debris. Next, place the potato into the microwave safe dish, then cover the dish with plastic wrap. Make sure to leave a corner uncovered to allow air flow. Microwave for five minutes, then flip the potato over and microwave it for 3-5 more minutes or until soft. Lastly, add all your fixins’ and enjoy your hot and healthy baked potato!