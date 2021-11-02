Locations to Complete Weekly Required COVID Testing

Locations to Complete Weekly Required COVID TestingFranklin Stutts November 2, 2021 0 COMMENTS
Carolina COVID testing:
- No appointment required
- Walk ups available — you don’t need a car
- Located on campus
- Open 10a.m. to 5p.m. every weekday
- You don’t need to have symptoms
- Free with or without insurance
CVS Pharmacy:
- Have to have appointment
- You need to be in a car
- Cannot schedule appointment a week in advance you have to schedule the appointment the same week you plan to get tested
- You don’t need to have symptoms
- Free only with insurance or symptoms
- Open 8a.m. to 10p.m.
- https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
Walgreens Pharmacy:
- Same as CVS in regards to making appointments
- You need to be in a car
- You don’t need to have symptoms
- Free with or without insurance
- Open 8a.m. to 10p.m.
- https://www.walgreens.com/locator/walgreens-1906+w+innes+st-salisbury-nc-28144/id=7278
Moose Pharmacy:
- Appointment not required but recommended
- May or may not have any available test
- $60 out of pocket fee
- Testing done inside building
- Open 9a.m. to 6p.m.
- https://www.moosepharmacy.com/locations/salisbury
Urgent Care:
- Can only do “one” test
- Have to have symptoms to get tested
- Walk-in required
- Open 7:30a.m. to 6p.m.
- https://www.novanthealth.org/clinic-locations/novant-health-urgent-care—salisbury.aspx?utm_source=maps.google.com&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=GMB&utm_content=MG-409&ecid=gmblocmg409
Novant Health:
- No appointment required
- Testing requirements may vary
- Pricing may vary according to your insurance
- Testing done inside building
- Open 7:30a.m. to 6p.m.
- https://www.novanthealth.org/clinic-locations/novant-health-urgent-care—salisbury.aspx?utm_source=maps.google.com&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=GMB&utm_content=MG-409&ecid=gmblocmg409
RELATED ARTICLES
LEAVE A COMMENT