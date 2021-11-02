November 23, 2021
  • 1:07 am Opinion: “Catawba Moves” away from a Golden Opportunity
  • 6:57 pm Locations to Complete Weekly Required COVID Testing
  • 6:00 am Dorm Approved Meals with Mary: Baked Potatoes to Satisfy Your Inner Couch Potato!
  • 5:49 am Book Reviews with Mary – For Fans of Fantasy
  • 5:02 am Check out this Kooky Charlotte Costume Shop!

Locations to Complete Weekly Required COVID Testing

November 2, 2021 0 COMMENTS

Carolina COVID testing:

  • No appointment required
  • Walk ups available — you don’t need a car
  • Located on campus
  • Open 10a.m. to 5p.m. every weekday
  • You don’t need to have symptoms
  • Free with or without insurance

CVS Pharmacy:

  • Have to have appointment 
  • You need to be in a car
  • Cannot schedule appointment a week in advance you have to schedule the appointment the same week you plan to get tested
  • You don’t need to have symptoms
  • Free only with insurance or symptoms
  • Open 8a.m. to 10p.m.
  • https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Walgreens Pharmacy:

Moose Pharmacy: 

Urgent Care:

Novant Health:

Weekly Testing Calender 

Franklin Stutts

RELATED ARTICLES

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay: Student Mental Health

Meet the Emotional Support Animals of Catawba!

The Next Chapter

LEAVE A COMMENT

Connect with The Pioneer
Archives