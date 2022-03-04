10 Cool Things to do in Salisbury!

Being a college student in a small town, you sometimes have to get creative about what to do with your spare time. Being a resident of Salisbury, NC, these are some of the activities I’ve found to help keep me entertained.

1. Hang out at Lost and Found– Lost and Found is a shop in downtown Salisbury that could also be your new favorite hangout spot! When you first get to the building, there are chalk pieces, so you can mark your place right before you walk in. Once you’re inside, there’s an old TV with a Nintendo console connected to it that you can play with. There are also clothes, cameras, jewelry, trinkets, etc. all for sale in the store. The best part of the store is that at the back of it, you can lounge on the seats and play any record you want from their selection.

Photo of Lost and Found’s Interior by Skylar Payne

2. Spend Time in Nature at the Bell Tower Green Park– The Bell Tower Green Park is a new park placed right in the middle of downtown Salisbury. It features a big field of grass you can lay on, swings to make you rekindle the fun of being a kid, beautiful landscaping, and pretty lights to look at while you walk around at night.

3. Study at Mean Mug– As a college student, it’s always nice to find new places to chill out and study. This coffee shop is the perfect place to do just that. At Mean Mug, you can get practically any type of drink, from coffee to smoothies, while having a relaxing place to sit. They also host live musical performances!

4. Go Thrift Shopping and Browse Other Secondhand Stores- There are lots of great thrift and consignment stores in Salisbury such as Nazareth Outlet Store, City Consignment, Growing Pains Family Consignment, Sweet Peas Consignment, The Salisbury Emporium, Salisbury Square Antiques & Collectibles, as well as classics like Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity, and Salvation Army, in addition to several quirky pawn shops scattered throughout the city. These are perfect for a college student on a budget, someone searching for unique new pieces to add to their wardrobe/home, or just someone wanting to go window shopping!

5. Walking around Downtown– Even just walking around downtown can be enjoyable, as there are many coffee shops, stores, theaters to see plays, museums, art galleries, restaurants, and ice cream places all around to explore.

Photo by visit rowan county

6. The Fishbowl – A great bar to play pool, sing karaoke, hear live music, and dance in the neon lights!

7. King Tut Hookah Lounge – Just want to calm yourself and forget your worries? King Tut’s Hookah comes in a variety of yummy flavors to enjoy in a fun environment!

8. Dan Nicolas Park – Fishing, camping, golf, picnics, shelters for parties, grills, a mini zoo, a petting zoo, reptiles, a playground, paddle boats, tennis, what more could you want? If Bell Tower Green Park is the perfect park to chill at, this is the perfect park for an adventure!



Photo by Charlotte on The Cheap

9. Tattoo Inferno– An excellent Place to make impulsive decisions for a good price

10. Going on the events tab on Visit Rowan County– Going on the website, you can find a lot of events and activities going on around the town. Like live music events, art events, upcoming theater shows, and concerts.

Hope this article inspires you to get out and explore Salisbury! Until next time, happy travels!