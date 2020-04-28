Catawba’s New and Upcoming Beach Volleyball Program

A new semester has arrived and Catawba Volleyball has got a new season to look forward to. On March 13, 2020, Catawba Women’s Beach Volleyball looks to kick off their very first home beach volleyball tournament, “The Catawba Beach Classic.” This tournament will include schools Eskrine College, Catawba Valley Community College, and Spartanburg Methodist College.

The Indians are still working to develop this program, so fans should look forward to seeing some of the indoor players they watched last fall competing hard in their duos. Freshman middle hitter, Ashley Johnson says, “The main difference between beach and indoor is playing two versus two instead of six versus six. It takes a lot of communication and adaptation between two partners than a team of six.”

Catawba will have to train hard this season but with a number of determined players that are willing to learn and bring what is learned in beach into the indoor season they are, “Excited to develop new skills in a lifelong sport,” says Junior outside hitter Jade Brooks.

Freshman, Ashley Johnson, also explained that, “Playing so close to one other person at a time is helping the team bond during practice, which will carry over into indoor season in the fall.”

The Indians finished indoor season with an overall record of 7-19 yet the Indians have put that behind them and they are looking forward to the skills they learn in the sand to, “Help them to develop more dynamic skills that will help them in indoor,” Johnson said.

Junior defensive specialist Malia Carr also added that “Beach will help prepare for the new indoor season because after playing beach, players see and read the opposing team better.” She added, “Players are also better conditioned and a lot faster and can jump higher after being in the sand.”

In addition to their home opener on March 13, the Indians look to travel to Coastal Carolina, UNC-Wilmington, College of Charleston, as well as to the Small College Beach Championships in Tavares, FL. Junior, Jade Brooks, is the most excited for these trips. “This is a chance to spend more time with my teammates who are also my best friends.” Brooks is also “Excited to make more memories, of course, on the court, during pre and post-game meals, as well as in practice.”

Come and check out this excited new program when they get into action March 13-14 in the Catawba Beach Classic. The Indians will also hold the Catawba SAC Challenge April 8-9, right before Easter break. Be sure to try and make it out to see what Catawba Beach Volleyball has in store!