The Top 4 in Catawba Athletics

“Beach Volleyball Debuts Against Coastal Carolina”



Catawba played its first beach volleyball game in Conway, South Carolina this week against Coastal Carolina University. Coastal went on to take out Catawba each match 5-0 for each game. I’m sure that you’re most likely wondering when and where you can go to cheer on the beach volleyball team of Catawba. Well, you’re in luck Catawba will be at home for the next match, hosting the Catawba 2020 Beach Classic on March 13 and 14. The Catawba game times are as followed: Catawba Valley CC vs Catawba at 5 p.m. Friday, Spartanburg Methodist vs Catawba at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and Erskine vs Catawba at 5 p.m. Saturday. To read the full article on Catawba’s Beach Volleyball team follow the link.

“Men’s Hoops Come Up Short Against Queens 94-84”



The Catawba Men’s Basketball team took a hard loss to Queens this past week. To begin with, Queens was fully dominating on the Indians. However, Catawba came back in the second half focused and ready to fight. Catawba scored a 1-point lead over Queens progressing into the final minutes of the game. Catawba couldn’t hold on and Queens gained victory over the Indians, only by 10 points. If you would like to go cheer on the Catawba Men’s Basketball team, Catawba will be playing Lincoln Memorial at 4 p.m. Saturday. It will also be Senior Night, so go cheer on the basketball team and root on those seniors a little more than usual! To read the full article on the men’s basketball team at Catawba follow the link.

“Catawba Gets Win #20 With Victory Over Queens”



The Catawba Women’s Basketball team just keep dominating! The team went on to knock out Queens this past week 62-51. This was the Women’s Basketball team 20th win this season. Taisha DeShazo was the star player during this match up, scoring 22 points. Both teams struggled during the beginning of the game. Luckily, Catawba was able to find a rhythm in the second quarter to be able to go on to defeat Queens. The Catawba Women’s Basketball team will also play Lincoln Memorial for Senior Night this Saturday at 2 p.m. Go out and cheer on your Women’s Basketball team of Catawba! To read the full article on how the Women’s Basketball team defeated Queens, follow the link.

“Baseball Comes Back to Beat #11 Mount Olive 8-5”



The Catawba Baseball team won their eighth consecutive game this past week as they defeated Mount Olive 8-5. However, the unique thing about this game, was they scored a total of five runs in the eighth inning, making it a miraculous comeback game. The Catawba Baseball team will play their first conference game in Tusculum this weekend. The first game will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. following game two. The game for Sunday is set for 1 p.m. To read the full article on the great win for the baseball team against Mount Olive follow the link.