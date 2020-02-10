Catawba’s Most Eligible Spring 2020

Catawba’s Most Eligible Spring 2020Morgan Harrison February 10, 2020 0 COMMENTS
Despite whether you are looking forward to it or not, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and if you are anything like myself, you are very single. However, that could all change after you see these special individuals. After going dorm room to dorm room to gather data, the survey shows that the following individuals are your top five picks for Catawba’s most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. You better make a move on these individuals soon because they definitely will not stay single for long.
Catawba’s Most Eligible Bachelors
Scott Emerson
Age: 20
Height: 6’1
Sport/Extracurricular activity: Swimming/Drowning
What he is looking for in a partner: Someone who is loyal and compatible
His perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Roses in the morning and a nice dinner at night
Ben Bowen
Age: 20
Height: 6’9
Sport/Extracurricular activity: Basketball
What he is looking for in a partner: Someone down to earth and simple
His perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Movie and dinner
Devin Cooper
Age: 22
Height: 6’2
Sport/Extracurricular activity: Basketball
What he is looking for in a partner: Fun personality, good hygiene, beauty and brains
His perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Butt naked in the evening on a beach with a glass of wine and a beautiful valentine
Steven Thurston
Age: 20
Height: 5’10
Sport/Extracurricular activity: Football
What he is looking for in a partner: Mature, good personality, honest, and fun to be around
His perfect Valentine’s Day would be: xoxo that’s a secret I’ll never tell
Lyle Pfingst
Age: 19
Height: 5’8 standing up, 6’5 laying down
Sport/Extracurricular activity: Baseball
What he is looking for in a partner: Fantastic personality, beautiful in the face and heart
His perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Going out to breakfast, a picnic for lunch, and at night we’ll stare at the stars in the bed of my truck, while we listen to a little music and I shower her in gifts
Catawba’s Most Eligible Bachelorettes
Riley Dorman
Age: 18
Height: 5’7
Sport/Extracurricular activity: Soccer
What she is looking for in a partner: Someone funny and motivated
Her perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Something involving food
Kayla Pederson
Age: 19
Height: 5’4
Sport/Extracurricular activity: Softball
What she is looking for in a partner: Someone athletic, loyal, with a good personality
Her perfect Valentine’s Day would be: To have one
Payton Medich
Age: 19
Height: 5’8
Sport/Extracurricular activity: Volleyball
What she is looking for in a partner: Someone who is up to have fun, laugh all the time, and likes ice cream and puppies
Her perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Buy me food and I’ll be happy
Sierra Davis
Age: 20
Height: 5’7
Sport/Extracurricular activity: Soccer
What she is looking for in a partner: Sense of humor, able to watch my tik toks, kind, patient, someone who likes to eat at Taco Bell a lot, and likes to have a good time, but knows when to chill
Her perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Stay in to watch The Office and make cookies
Jasmine Wooten
Age: 18
Height: 5’8
Sport/Extracurricular activity: Volleyball
What she is looking for in a partner: Super funny, super smart, outgoing and athletic
Her perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Anything other than watching a movie
None of these individuals striking your fancy? Take a look at the runners up.
Bachelor runners up: Christian Norrie, Carson Talboys, Brian Pittman, Zach Bond
Bachelorette runners up: Kylie Morgan, Abby Shaver, Tatiana Long, Jade Brooks