Catawba’s Most Eligible Spring 2020

Despite whether you are looking forward to it or not, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and if you are anything like myself, you are very single. However, that could all change after you see these special individuals. After going dorm room to dorm room to gather data, the survey shows that the following individuals are your top five picks for Catawba’s most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. You better make a move on these individuals soon because they definitely will not stay single for long.

Catawba’s Most Eligible Bachelors

Scott Emerson

Age: 20

Height: 6’1

Sport/Extracurricular activity: Swimming/Drowning

What he is looking for in a partner: Someone who is loyal and compatible

His perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Roses in the morning and a nice dinner at night

Ben Bowen

Age: 20

Height: 6’9

Sport/Extracurricular activity: Basketball

What he is looking for in a partner: Someone down to earth and simple

His perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Movie and dinner

Devin Cooper

Age: 22

Height: 6’2

Sport/Extracurricular activity: Basketball

What he is looking for in a partner: Fun personality, good hygiene, beauty and brains

His perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Butt naked in the evening on a beach with a glass of wine and a beautiful valentine

Steven Thurston

Age: 20

Height: 5’10

Sport/Extracurricular activity: Football

What he is looking for in a partner: Mature, good personality, honest, and fun to be around

His perfect Valentine’s Day would be: xoxo that’s a secret I’ll never tell

Lyle Pfingst

Age: 19

Height: 5’8 standing up, 6’5 laying down

Sport/Extracurricular activity: Baseball

What he is looking for in a partner: Fantastic personality, beautiful in the face and heart

His perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Going out to breakfast, a picnic for lunch, and at night we’ll stare at the stars in the bed of my truck, while we listen to a little music and I shower her in gifts

Catawba’s Most Eligible Bachelorettes

Riley Dorman

Age: 18

Height: 5’7

Sport/Extracurricular activity: Soccer

What she is looking for in a partner: Someone funny and motivated

Her perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Something involving food

Kayla Pederson

Age: 19

Height: 5’4

Sport/Extracurricular activity: Softball

What she is looking for in a partner: Someone athletic, loyal, with a good personality

Her perfect Valentine’s Day would be: To have one

Payton Medich

Age: 19

Height: 5’8

Sport/Extracurricular activity: Volleyball

What she is looking for in a partner: Someone who is up to have fun, laugh all the time, and likes ice cream and puppies

Her perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Buy me food and I’ll be happy

Sierra Davis

Age: 20

Height: 5’7

Sport/Extracurricular activity: Soccer

What she is looking for in a partner: Sense of humor, able to watch my tik toks, kind, patient, someone who likes to eat at Taco Bell a lot, and likes to have a good time, but knows when to chill

Her perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Stay in to watch The Office and make cookies

Jasmine Wooten

Age: 18

Height: 5’8

Sport/Extracurricular activity: Volleyball

What she is looking for in a partner: Super funny, super smart, outgoing and athletic

Her perfect Valentine’s Day would be: Anything other than watching a movie

None of these individuals striking your fancy? Take a look at the runners up.

Bachelor runners up: Christian Norrie, Carson Talboys, Brian Pittman, Zach Bond

Bachelorette runners up: Kylie Morgan, Abby Shaver, Tatiana Long, Jade Brooks