End of the Semester or Graduation?

On December 14, 2018, the last project will be turned in and the last exam will be taken by Catawba College students for the fall 2018 semester. While we are all excited for a much needed break, the end of the semester means much more to a select group of students. Some seniors will be graduating and embarking on new journeys in a few weeks; Andrew Mauldin being one of them.



Andrew Mauldin, photo by Catawba staff

Mauldin, a resident of Troy, NC, will be well on his way to achieving his dreams come December. An Economics and Finance Major with minors in Accounting and Business Administration, Mauldin has worked diligently in order to graduate a semester early. In addition to being extremely dedicated to his academics, he is also highly involved on the Catawba College campus. He serves as a head tour guide and prospective event coordinator for the Office of Admissions, vice president for the Philomathean Society, and served as an SGA Senator.



Despite Mauldin being an outstanding student, he admits that it was not easy. “I decided to graduate a semester early because everything aligned for me to do so” says Mauldin. “It has been challenging” he adds. When asked what has been most difficult, he stated, “it would have to be the course load. In order to accomplish everything I wanted to, it meant that I needed to take 18 or close to 18 credit hours each semester.”



While at Catawba, he has demonstrated his work ethic and proved that he will be successful in any career that he chooses. “I want to pursue a career in financial advising/planning” says Mauldin. He stated that “this career will allow me to help people prepare for the future by helping them make important financial decisions.” He eventually hopes to own his own financial advising firm. I’m sure by now, many are wondering if Mauldin has any plans in place, post-graduation. He shared that some opportunities may be on the horizon – “I have interviewed for some positions and currently in the process of weighing my options.”



Although Mauldin is excited to graduate soon, he is sad to be leaving his home away from home for the past three and a half years. “I will miss the people the most” says Mauldin. He expresses his gratitude for Catawba having one of the best college atmospheres and credits Catawba for many friends and connections that he has made during his time here.



Congratulations to Andrew and all the graduating seniors!