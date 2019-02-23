Catawba Men’s Basketball

By Daquan Lilly

Catawba College men’s basketball is currently sitting tied at third place in the Southern Atlantic Conference. This seeding is the highest Catawba has ranked, at this point of the season for the past several years. Catawba is looking to continue this momentum going forward in hopes of gaining a conference championship and place a good bidding for the NCAA Division II national tournament. Catawba basketball had also earned its first top 25 ranking, which is its first in the past 10 seasons. Great things are looking to be accomplished from this Catawba team, and we are slowly watching the potential unfold right in front of our eyes. Catawba’s latest conference final appearance occured back in the 2008-2009 season and the team is looking to update that this season.

On January 30th Catawba faced Newberry College at home. They came out on top with a 100-85 victory and completed a season sweep on the Wolves. Three guys scored in double figures to help push Catawba in the win. Jameel Taylor with his 7 points recorded in the game moved him up to 6th-all time scoring in Catawba history. Marcell Haskett scored a career-high 35 points and Daquan Lilly recorded his third double-double of the season. This was the first time under Coach Rob Perron, that Catawba has beaten Newberry at home.

Catawba men’s basketball team shutting down their opponent, keeping a solid rank in the Southern Atlantic Conference.

Next up; the Indians look to face off against the Wingate Bulldogs at home Wednesday, Feb. 6. With the remainder of the scheduled games left, Catawba looks to continue pushing forward and finishing at the top of the conference to get ready for tournament play.