Hot Spots of Salisbury

Koco Java Coffee and Muffin. Photograph by Koco Java Facebook Page

Photograph by Go Burrito Website

Photograph by Juice Life Website

Go Burrito!

Go Fresh, Go Fast is what they live by at Go Burrito. The California beach inspired burrito bar, is the perfect hangout place to fill an empty stomach. With a menu that offers nachos, quesadillas, salads and burritos there is something to satisfy all taste buds. Their salsa bar sets them a-part from the rest, with a selection of at least eight freshly made flavors to give your meal that little extra zing. That’s not the only bar that you can visit while at Go Burrito! For all those over 21, enjoy a cold drink and some good entertainment at the Rum Bar just upstairs. To top off the perfect evening, walk up one more flight of stairs and enjoy your food, drink and company over-looking the views of Salisbury on their rooftop seating. Go Burrito! is a fun hangout spot, perfect for any Catawba student.

Koco Java

For all the coffee lovers out there, Koco Java is calling your name. As soon as those doors open, you are welcomed by the delicious aromas of coffee and the smiling faces of the employees behind the counter. This quaint little coffee shop, located on Main Street of downtown Salisbury, offers you a cozy place to sip on some freshly roasted coffee while studying or catching up with friends. The wide variety of coffee options leaves you torn for choice from seasonal drinks such as their ‘Vanilla Pumpkin Swirl Latte’, to their classic ‘Caramel Macchiato.’ To make things a little bit sweeter, they offer Catawba students a 10% discount, to help with the tight student budgets. Koco Java is the perfect spot to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle of college life.

Juice Life

When you need a tasty, health kick, Juice Life is the place for you. Their menu is filled with choices that will satisfy you with healthy goodness and deliver in mouth-watering taste. Their options vary from locally pressed juices, superfood smoothies, freshly roasted coffee and in-house made food. Juice Life is a small, locally owned business that strives to look-after their customers by providing them with food and drink options that encourage a healthy-way of living. Their friendly staff know all about their menu and their benefits, so if there are any questions they are always happy to help, answering with your best interest at heart. This popular spot, only a five-minute drive from campus, is the perfect place to relax and get your fruit and veggie count in for the day!